Düsseldorf CARAVAN SALON Promotion

Transform your everyday car into a camper in just 5 minutes.
It's still a car!

  • No additional insurance, registration or maintenance.
  • Low fuel consumption
  • Drive and park anywhere without limits!

Quick & practical

  • It takes minimal space in a garage and can be installed in the car by a single person in only a few minutes.
  • All 4 or 5 seats are free during traveling.
  • No need to take FLIP out of the car, it can wait inside for your next adventure!

Comfortable adventure

  • Stop anywhere. Anytime.
  • Forget packing and unpacking. All the necessities are already with you, neatly organized.

FLIP becomes a part of your car.

100% integration is one of the main advantages of FLIP.
We take time to develop it separately for over 100 car models!

This way, we ensure maximum space utilisation.
With a perfect fit, the box is safe and silent in your car.

Handmade in EU.

We are Sipras, a small passionate team from Slovenia.
Our Story

Camper Van Conversions

since 1997

FLIP Camping Box

since 2010

Fully featured camping box with everything included: a full kitchen with drawers for storage, a comfortable bed and much more!

FLIP Adventure Bed

Same awesome FLIP concept, just without the kitchen. Same comfortable extendable bed with lots of spare space for all your gear.

It may also just flip your life a little bit...