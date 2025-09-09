Düsseldorf CARAVAN SALON Promotion
We are not exhibiting – but you still get the deal!
Transform your everyday car into a camper in just 5 minutes.
It's still a car!
Quick & practical
Comfortable adventure
Postcards from Our Customers
We are always happy to see our FLIPs in action!
FLIP becomes a part of your car.
100% integration is one of the main advantages of FLIP.
We take time to develop it separately for over 100 car models!
This way, we ensure maximum space utilisation.
With a perfect fit, the box is safe and silent in your car.
Fully featured camping box with everything included: a full kitchen with drawers for storage, a comfortable bed and much more!
Same awesome FLIP concept, just without the kitchen. Same comfortable extendable bed with lots of spare space for all your gear.
It may also just flip your life a little bit...